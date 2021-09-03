Who was Daffney? A tribute to the departed WCW/TNA legend

Former WCW star Daffney (real name Shannon Claire Spruill) has passed away at the age of 46, leaving the pro-wrestling world in mourning.

Daffney left fans and loved ones concerned after posting a video on her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, and it was clear as day that she needed help. Several wrestlers and other wrestling personalities tried to contact her but to no avail.

"If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail," Mick Foley admitted.

SHIMMER Wrestling notified the wrestling community of her tragic passing via a tweet on Thursday. The cause of Daffney's passing hasn't been released to the public.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister." -Lexie Fyfe

Who was WCW/TNA veteran Daffney?

Daffney made a name for herself in WCW during the final years of the promotion before Vince McMahon bought it out.

Fans who used to watch WCW at the time may remember her as the deranged girlfriend of David Flair. Many fans might not know that her character in WCW was based on Mallory (played by Juliette Lewis) from the movie "Natural Born Killers" and she certainly did justice to the part.

Daffney's most defining moment in WCW came on the May 22nd 2000 episode of Nitro, where she defeated Crowbar to become the second woman in history to hold the Cruiserweight title. She was let go by WCW on February 2, 2001, mere weeks before the company went under the WWE umbrella.

She made a bunch of appearances for TNA in 2002 and was quite active on the independent scene for several years. She became a mainstay in TNA in 2008 and had a memorable run in the promotion that lasted more than two years.

Daffney teamed up with Sarita in a losing effort against Angelina Love and Velvet Sky on the December 9, 2010 episode of TNA IMPACT! in her final match in the company.

The entire Sportskeeda community sends its heartfelt condolences to Shannon's family in these trying times.

