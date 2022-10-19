If you have been watching NXT recently, Damon Kemp may have caught your eye recently. The wrestler has been flying on the show as of late, with his heel turn and subsequent character work taking him to another level.

For those uninformed, allow us to tell you who Kemp is. Before joining WWE, he was making waves as an amateur wrestler. He made his WWE debut on the December 24, 2021 episode of 205 Live, where he lost to Andre Chase. His performances saw him make appearances on NXT UK and NXT as well.

The real-life Bobby Steveson was inducted into the Diamond Mine stable by Roderick Strong on the May 10, 2022 episode of NXT. He formed a strong alliance with Strong and The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed). Unfortunately, he betrayed them in shocking fashion just four months later.

If Damon Kemp's real name made you do a double take, we don't blame you. Indeed, he is the older brother of Gable Steveson, who is an Olympic Gold Medalist and one of the finest wrestlers in the world. Gable is also signed to WWE, but is yet to have his debut match. The bar is set pretty high for him given his elder brother's exploits.

Damon Kemp's betrayal of Diamond Mine

No one saw Damon Kemp's backstabbing of Diamond Mine coming. He played his teammates like a fiddle and had them doubting everyone but him. His mind games saw the team doubt Roderick Strong despite him trying his best to prove his innocence.

At NXT Worlds Collide, The Creed Brothers defended their NXT Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Match. Brutus and Julius Creed were one of the last two teams in the match, the other being the villainous Pretty Deadly.

The Creeds were on course to take victory given they had Pretty Deadly figured out. However, what they didn't anticipate was Damon Kemp hitting Julius in the back with a steel chair and costing Diamond Mine the titles. It was an unbelievable betrayal and one fans didn't see coming.

Kemp ducked The Creed Brothers for weeks before costing them another match for the tag team championships, this time by handcuffing Julius to a steel cage. He agreed to take on the vengeful Creeds one at a time. The devious heel agreed to face Julius in an Ambulance match at NXT Halloween Havoc, but raised the stakes by stating that if he wins, Brutus must leave NXT.

We cannot wait to see Kemp and Julius come to blows on October 22. With vengeance and a career on the line, it should be a cracker of a match.

