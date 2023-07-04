Who dared to escort Triple H out of the arena? Forgotten cameos - 5 current superstars who appeared in WWE before making it big

WWE is the ultimate dream for several wrestlers when they first lace a pair of boots. The company often calls on indie wrestlers to work as an extra, which has led to several lesser-known cameos by top superstars of the future.

There is an exciting list of superstars who first appeared in the promotion as security, paying their dues before rewriting their future. Several took brutal punishments between the ropes before they got their first win inside the same squared circle.

Here, we look at five current superstars who donned the role of security in their early WWE appearances before making it big. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Sheamus - WWE RAW (November 13, 2006)

Sheamus currently leads the incredible fighting trio, The Brawling Brutes, in WWE. But seventeen years ago, he appeared on RAW as one of the security guards ordered to escort Shawn Michaels and Triple H out of the arena. But the future Celtic Warrior took a devastating Pedigree at the hands of The Game that night.

Veteran wrestler and current SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett also appeared alongside Sheamus as a security guard on the same night. Interestingly, the former WWE Champion is the only superstar on this list who genuinely worked as security personnel before conquering the wrestling business.

#2 LA Knight - WWE RAW (August 15, 2011)

LA Knight is arguably one of the most over superstars in WWE today. He has used his charismatic persona and in-ring skills to impress fans and was deemed the top pick to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Although LA Knight didn't walk out with a win this weekend, he has undoubtedly come a long way since 2011, when he made a brief appearance in a memorable CM Punk segment.

Punk confronted Kevin Nash on the red brand after the latter attacked him at SummerSlam the previous night. Knight momentarily appeared next to Punk in that segment as part of the security team. Twelve years later, he is one of the most popular superstars in the promotion today, and he didn't need a title to get this over with the audience.

#3 Santos Escobar - WWE RAW (October 17, 2011)

Another current superstar who worked as a security guard and had to escort Triple H out of the arena is LWO member Santos Escobar. The talented superstar appeared as a security guard on RAW in Mexico City. John Laurinaitis informed Triple H on the show that he needed to leave due to immigration issues.

The Game had to be escorted out of the arena immediately, and Escobar was one of the several security personnel entrusted with the duty. The latter also recently took to Twitter to share a throwback picture dated 12 years ago, showing us a glimpse of him paying his dues over a decade ago.

#4 Johnny Gargano - WWE NXT (2010)

Johnny Gargano, fondly known as Johnny Wrestling, is arguably one of the biggest superstars in NXT history. He is currently on the RAW roster, looking for bigger opportunities under the brightest lights. But before he ruled over the former black-and-gold brand, he appeared on NXT as one of Michael Cole's security guards to protect the fan-favorite commentator from Daniel Bryan (now known as Bryan Danielson in AEW)

Interestingly, this was not Gargano's first appearance on WWE television. In 2007, MVP was feuding with Chris Benoit for the United States Championship and had invited champions from around the world. The then 19-year-old Johnny Gargano was introduced as Cedrick Von Haussen, the Champion of Liechtenstein, and he squared off against MVP on SmackDown.

#5 Bobby Roode - WWE SmackDown (2001)

In 2001, Triple H was involved in an intense feud with The Undertaker on the Road to WrestleMania 17. The two had to be kept from each other owing to their past encounters, including when Undertaker broke into Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's limousine to hijack the vehicle.

Before Bobby Roode captured multiple titles in the company, including the United States Championship and the tag team gold, he featured in the feud mentioned above on SmackDown before WrestleMania. Roode was responsible for keeping Triple H and The Undertaker away from each other on the blue brand as part of the security team that night.

Roode last appeared alongside tag team partner Dolph Ziggler in April 2022. He was ruled out of action indefinitely after undergoing a neck fusion surgery and is currently recovering.

