Who is Declan McMahon? Meet the young McMahon family member with a vested interest in WWE

Since Fastlane 2023 concluded, Declan McMahon has been in the news. During the Premium Live Event in Indianapolis, WWE projected McMahon on air, who was in the front row with his friends. Since then, several fans from the WWE Universe have been wondering who the youngster is.

Declan McMahon is the eldest of the three kids Shane McMahon has. Born on February 13, 2004, Declan has made several appearances on the WWE Network. His most notable appearance at the Stamford-based promotion was when he and his brothers accompanied their dad for his walkout at WrestleMania 32.

The 19-year-old is also a massive football fan. Not only does he indulge in watching games, but Declan McMahon also played as a running back at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, New York. Declan also holds the ability to play as a quarterback.

The youngster is currently at Indiana University and is part of the Hoosiers Football Program. As mentioned above, Declan was present with his friends from the Indiana Hoosiers Football Team at Fastlane. While the popular American sport has taken center stage in the teenager's life, Declan has not ruled out the possibility of wrestling.

Declan McMahon comments on his future in wrestling

Declan McMahon's grandfather is Vince McMahon, arguably the greatest wrestling promoter. Not only that, but his father, Shane, and aunt Stephanie experienced great success in wrestling. Hence, it is a fact that wrestling is indeed a business in which the McMahon family excelled.

While Declan McMahon is currently involved with football, he has not ruled out a future in wrestling. During a media interaction with WU Online, Declan mentioned he would like to get in the ring a couple of times if the opportunity presents itself.

Declan McMahon said:

"I'm never ruling it out. I would love get in the ring a couple times, but you have to see if the opportunity presents itself, it's all about the story, we'll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it. I think I would be pretty good at it. You never know, never ruling an option out. As for now, focusing on football and school and we'll play it by ear." [H/T Fightful]

Given how his father picked up the business, at some point, it won't be a surprise to see Declan compete inside a WWE ring. However, given the current scenario, it seems as if the grandson of Vince McMahon would pursue a career in football before giving wrestling a thought.

Do you think Declan McMahon will try his luck in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

