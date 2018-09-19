Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Who Does it Better? Episode 1: The Shield

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.49K   //    19 Sep 2018, 02:10 IST

The Shield reunion 2018
Which Shield member does it better?

Fans have their own individual definitions about what makes a good professional wrestler. For some, ring work is the highest priority, while for other fans, the wrestler's ability to be an entertaining talker matters more. For some fans, the wrestler's appearance matters a lot, while for others, it matters less than a charismatic personality or the ability to be an elastic performer capable of meeting all of those needs.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In this series, we'll compare and contrast WWE's superstars in all of those categories to come to a conclusion about who exceeds who. You're invited to make your own comments.

We'll start with the three members of The Shield. The Shield's reunion after SummerSlam got a lot of people buzzing - in both positive and negative ways. The three members of the Shield have arguably been WWE's most important full-time roster members of the past decade, as they've spearheaded the next generation of performers and have always been present in major storylines ever since their debut at Survivor Series 2012.

Which one of them is the best professional wrestler, though?

Round 1: Ring Ability

All three members of the Shield are good professional wrestlers. Each of them can be trusted to go in the ring, but when looking back at their overall body of work, one name stands above the other two, and this year has made it more obvious.

Seth Rollins has always been regarded as the best ring worker of the three, and this year, his body of work stands peaks apart from his peers, in all fairness to Dean Ambrose being out for most of it.

This category is a race for second place. In this, the distinction gets harder. Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose have both had their share of stinkers. They've also had their share of very good matches. However, Roman Reigns' recent body of work has been poor, while Ambrose had a very good run in the tag team division last year and has been off to a great start since his return. He's also far less prone to spamming signatures and finishers.

Verdict:

1st: Seth Rollins (+3 points)

2nd: Dean Ambrose (+2 points)

3rd: Roman Reigns (+1 point)

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
Opinion: Does Roman Reigns Need the Shield To Get Over?
RELATED STORY
4 ups and 4 downs from the last episode of RAW (17...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Finn Balor in The Shield is not such a great...
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars and Teams who can aid The Shield on...
RELATED STORY
The Shield's 7 Badass Moments From Their First-Run
RELATED STORY
7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Shield reunion - reason why a heel run would...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 10th September 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Teams That Can Partner With Strowman Against The Shield 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins' injury is bad for The Shield
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us