Who Does it Better? Episode 4: WWE's Current Women's Champions

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Feature
1.30K   //    22 Oct 2018, 19:57 IST

Will it happen?
Will it happen?

With Evolution now only six days away, more attention than usual is going to be paid to WWE's women's champions, all of whom will be in action defending their titles on Sunday. The company currently has four female titleholders - Ronda Rousey on Raw, Becky Lynch on SmackDown, Kairi Sane on NXT, and Rhea Ripley on NXT UK.

Which of the four is the best champion? Which of them can be counted on to perform the best at Evolution?

There's no better time for the return of Who Does it Better? We'll look at all four now to determine which of them is the best professional wrestler. 

Round 1: Ring Ability

When it comes to ability in the ring itself, Kairi Sane and Becky Lynch were obviously going to be the two frontrunners, but even there, the contest isn't as close as you might think. Kairi Sane takes this category handily. While Becky Lynch's matches with Charlotte Flair have been good, they haven't crossed the threshold into truly great territory.

Kairi Sane, on the other hand, was considered one of the best in the world long before she signed with WWE. If you're familiar with her matches in Stardom, you'll know she still hasn't displayed most of what she's capable of. Even so, her matches in the Mae Young Classic and with Shayna Baszler have been intense at a level that Becky Lynch hasn't matched since her classic with Sasha Banks in NXT three years ago.

Rhea Ripley comes in at third place. Her matches in the Mae Young Classic have been solid and she has improved her craft significantly in the past year.

Ronda Rousey still has polishing to do, despite her enormous raw athleticism. She could easily get higher on the list later on, but she's not the finished item yet. Even so, for a rookie, she's exceeded expectations by leaps and bounds.

Verdict:

1st: Kairi Sane (+4 points)

2nd: Becky Lynch (+3 points)

3rd: Rhea Ripley (+2 points)

4th Ronda Rousey (+1 point)

