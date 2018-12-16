×
Who Does it Better? Episode 5: Becky vs. Charlotte vs. Asuka

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Feature
192   //    16 Dec 2018, 20:49 IST

We're only hours away.
We're only hours away.

To say that the triple threat TLC match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka is the most anticipated match on tonight's pay per view card would be an understatement. It's three of the top women on WWE's roster meeting in a first time triple threat match - with a tables, ladders, and chairs stipulation to boot.

We should expect to see something spectacular. And it's with this in mind that Who Does it Better? makes its timely return. All three of these women are the cream of the crop, but which of them truly does it better?

Round 1: Ring Ability

This may at first appear difficult, because all three of these women have excellent matches to their name, but it isn't as hard as it first seems. Asuka takes this category comfortably. On Cagematch.net, a site where fans can rate matches, hers consistently get the highest marks. She, along with Sasha Banks, is the most prominently featured woman in most of WWE's highest-rated women's matches of the present era. Her technique and her versatility in the ring exceeds both Becky and Charlotte.

The battle for second place is more difficult. Charlotte Flair always delivers in high profile situations, but it also isn't arguable that Becky Lynch is smoother in execution. While Charlotte delivers, her moves are too frequently botched or appear inauthentic for her to rank above Becky Lynch in the ring work category. If you watched her match with Asuka this week, you'll see that some moves, like her signature Big Boot, landed awkwardly.

Charlotte may have gotten more opportunities over the years, but Becky has proven why she's always been so popular. Her talents were unjustifiably overlooked.

Verdict:

1st: Asuka (+3 points)

2nd: Becky Lynch (+2 points)

3rd: Charlotte Flair (+1 point)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
Can Asuka defeat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WWE TLC?
