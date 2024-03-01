Who is Dominik Mysterio's soon-to-be wife Marie Juliette? Exploring the couple's history

He may be one of the most hated heels in WWE, but it's important to remember that Dominik Mysterio is also human. As such, in a very "human" moment for Dirty Dom, news has broken out that he could be tying the know soon with his fiancee, Marie Juliette. Great news for Dominik and the Mysterio family, but what do we know about his bride-to-be?

While he may be obsessed with his "Mami" Rhea Ripley on TV, Dominik Mysterio is actually a dedicated fiancee in reality. He has been with Marie Juliette since 2011, which means they've been together for around 13 years now. The two actually got engaged back in 2023, and it looks like after one month of preparation, they will be having a grand wedding.

As for what Juliette does for a living, there is no concrete information. She has done a good job of keeping her private life out of the spotlight, and while there were several pictures of her with Mysterio in the past, both their social media accounts have gone "cold turkey" with regard to that. That said, there is speculation that she might be a singer and may even make a WWE debut, getting involved in the Mysterio-Ripley storyline.

Despite his abhorrent personality in the ring, Dominik Mysterio deserves hearty congratulations. There is no knowing when the two will officially get married, but hopefully, they will have an ever-lasting and loving marriage.

Dominik Mysterio could challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40

Dominik Mysterio is excited about wearing his wedding ring, but he also has his sights set on another type of "bling." During the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Dom Dom and The Judgment Day confronted Gunther and Imperium, signaling their strong desire to add the Intercontinental Championship to their group.

Given everything that transpired, it wouldn't be unexpected to witness a potential showdown at WrestleMania 40 between a superstar from The Judgment Day and Gunther. Who knows? If Damian Priest decides to use his MITB contract to win a World Title, making the group stronger than ever, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, or JD McDonagh may have a great opportunity to compete for a title as well.

That being said, there is still time for WWE to figure out who Gunther will face at WrestleMania. And, if it does turn out to be a member of The Judgment Day, then Dominik might try to capture his second singles title.

Who do you think Gunther should face at The Showcase of the Immortals? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE