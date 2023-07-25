Who is Dr. Death and why was he referenced on WWE RAW? Remembering the legend 

Dr. Death, a WWE legend, was referenced on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. While the red brand had many exciting matches and segments this week, the reference during commentary made the show even more special. For hardcore fans, it also brought back many memories.

During the match between Bronson Reed and Tommaso Ciampa, commentator Corey Graves mentioned, 'Reed was channeling his inner Dr. Death.' This led to WWE fans wanting to know more about the legend.

Dr. Death, aka Steve Williams, was a popular name in WWE. During his decorated career, he competed in WCW and had a stint in Japan with All Japan Pro Wrestling. In 1998, a year after spending time at ECW, Williams signed with WWE. However, his stint with the company did not last long, as Dr. Death left the Stamford-based promotion the following year. He was known for being strong, tough, and durable throughout his career, similar to what Bronson Reed is now.

#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/g9G5cayzw2 The WWE Hall of Fame welcomes Baron Michele Leone, Brickhouse Brown, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Gary Hart and Ray Stevens as Legacy inductees in the Class of 2020.

Overall, Williams' contribution to wrestling can't be forgotten. While he did not win a title in WWE, his style and matches earned him many fans. The Stamford-based promotion inducted the late superstar into the Hall of Fame in 2020. Corey Graves referencing Williams was a great way to acknowledge the legend.

Dr. Death was allegedly involved in a real-life fight with a fellow legend

Wrestling can often get competitive, leading to serious blows being traded inside the ring. Such was the case with Dr. Death and Road Hawk. The duo allegedly traded blows inside the ring in a match and continued the fight backstage.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long spoke about the fight. He served as a referee in the match, revealing how a real blow traded inside the ring led to an argument backstage.

"This was probably between Dr. Death Steve Williams and Road Hawk, god rest both of their souls. At that time, I was refereeing. So I think one of them potatoed each other, and potatoed means hit him for real. So I saw Doc getting mad, so I was trying to get him out to the corner. He grabbed me and sits me in the corner, and he told me, 'You stay right here, don't move.' So I didn't move. The next thing I know he and Hawk were just prowling it out right in the ring, I mean real fight."

Long further spoke about what transpired between the two after the match ended. He revealed that Williams and Road Hawk continued beating each other until their anger subsided.

"And they were so serious that once we got them out and they went straight to a room backstage and they both went into that room and they locked the door and they just went at against each other and when they finished they opened the door and they came out," Long added.

The story, narrated by Teddy Long, proves Wiliams's and Road Hawk's toughness. This helped the duo achieve big things in their career and made them Hall of Fame inductees.

