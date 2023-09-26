Who is Dragon Lee? Know all about Dominik Mysterio's opponent on WWE RAW

On RAW tonight, Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee. This match is set to be one of the most crucial contests of the night because it could lead to a massive rivalry between the two superstars.

While Dominik has become a fairly popular name in WWE, many have been wondering who Dragon Lee is. The answer is that Lee is a professional wrestler from Mexico. While Dragon Lee is not his real name, his actual identity is not available since masked luchadors keep their identities private. Although his first name has been kept under wraps, his surname has been revealed to be González.

Before making his WWE debut, Lee competed in several promotions. A part of the roster at Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Lee also competed for promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, ROH, and All Elite Wrestling, to name a few.

In NJPW, Lee was the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He also won the ROH World Television and World Tag Team Championships. While these are only some of his many accolades, Lee's talent earned him a WWE call-up in December 2022.

Having wrestled his first match for the company in 2023, Lee challenged for the NXT North American Championship. However, he was unsuccessful in capturing the title. Hence, with this opportunity against Dominik Mysterio, Lee will look to make the most of it.

The feud between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee could lead to a massive match at No Mercy

Until Thursday last week, Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to defend his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy. However, that won't be possible anymore, considering Ali has been released from the Stamford-based promotion.

Since then, many fans have been wondering about whom Dominik would face at NXT No Mercy on such short notice. Given the current scenario, WWE probably does not have much of a choice but to book a match between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee at No Mercy.

Regardless of the result on RAW today, it would only make sense for the promotion to extend this feud between the two wrestlers. Once No Mercy ends, WWE could then decide what to do with the two stars. Also, given their styles, Dominik vs. Lee would make for great viewing at No Mercy.

While Dragon Lee is the biggest favorite to face Dominik Mysterio, fans will have to wait until NXT on Tuesday to know what WWE has planned for the NXT North American Championship. Given that Dominik and Lee have faced each other once, a long feud between them would be good to watch.