Who did Dwayne Johnson beat in his WWE debut at Survivor Series?

Dwayne Johnson has probably become one of the greatest pro wrestling legends of all time in the shortest amount of time. He has been an active pro wrestler for less than a decade but has given fans memories that will last for centuries.

In 1996, at the age of 26, Dwayne Johnson joined the WWF/E. His debut ring name was Rock Maivia, comprising the names of his father, Rocky Johnson, and the high chief Peter Maivia in tribute to his family's legacy.

The company gave Dwayne Johnson a massive debut as his first match was scheduled at the WWE Survivor Series that year. Rocky Maivia, alongside Marc Mero, The Stalker, and Jake Roberts, took on Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler, and Triple H in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Towards the end of the match, The Rock found himself in a two vs. one situation against Crush and Goldust. However, The Great One overcame the odds and eliminated both his opponents, standing as the sole survivor and winning the match for his team.

Dwayne Johnson will not run for President in 2024

In 2021, Dwayne Johnson expressed his interest in politics and wanted to play a part in making America better than it already is. However, in an interview with Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning, he revealed that being a good father to his kids is his priority.

"Yes. It is off the table. I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives," said Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson revealed the justification behind this statement. During the growing years of his first daughter Simone Johnson, he was an active WWE wrestler and was on the road 300+ days a year. Johnson doesn't want the past to repeat itself.

"I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s... Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters," he added.

Besides his first daughter Simone Johnson a.k.a Ava Raine in the WWE, Johnson has two young daughters. Jasmine is six-years-old, while Tia is four.

