Who is Dwayne Johnson's lookalike?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world today. He boasts 265 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

Johnson recently made news, but for quite an unusual reason. He seems to have a lookalike in Alabama, whose latest picture has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy.

Who is Dwayne Johnson's doppelganger?

A law enforcement officer by the name of Eric Fields has gone viral on social media due to his striking resemblance to Dwayne Johnson. Fields works for Morgan County and boasts an incredible physique.

A Walmart worker noticed that he looked like a certain Hollywood heartthrob and approached the Morgan County Sheriff's Office with a request for a picture with him.

The request was granted, and the official Facebook page of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted it as well.

"This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like "The Rock". Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!" read the post.

Fields has been a part of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for over 17 years now. After handling investigations in the special victims unit for a long period of time, he was sworn in as a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

In addition to the above-mentioned duties, Fields also worked as a firearms instructor. His current role deals with tactical training.

Fields opened up about his resemblance to WWE veteran Dwayne Johnson and revealed that it has been a running joke among his colleagues for a while now:

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child. I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess," Fields said.

"I don't want to disappoint anybody. I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess," Fields revealed.

What do you think? Do you see any resemblance between Dwayne Johnson and Eric Fields? Share your comments below!

Edited by Vedant Jain