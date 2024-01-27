Who is Elektra Lopez and why did she attack Zelina Vega on SmackDown?

On SmackDown's latest edition, Zelina Vega was confronted by Elektra Lopez. During a tag team match between the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma, Lopez made a surprise appearance and launched a vicious attack on Vega.

Since then, many fans on social media have been wondering why she attacked Zelina Vega. The reason behind the same can be traced back to the early days of Legado Del Fantasma. When the faction was in NXT, Lopez was a part of it and was a close aide to Santos Escobar.

However, after the faction merged with LWO and moved to SmackDown, Elektra Lopez was replaced by Vega. All this while, Lopez never had the chance to confront Vega about stealing her spot. However, now that she has made her appearance on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

The 31-year-old's move to SmackDown is interesting, given Vega did not have a lot to do on the blue brand. However, given now she will have a rivalry with Lopez, fans can expect to see more of Vega inside the ring.

Zelina Vega recently revealed what she wants to accomplish in 2024

Over the years, Zelina Vega has proved that she has plenty of talent inside the ring. However, this talent displayed by Vega hasn't necessarily given her the best of results. In her time with the Stamford-based promotion, the LWO member has only managed to win the Tag Team Championships.

Zelina Vega has yet to win a single title in the Stamford-based promotion. This is something she looks to change in 2024. On social media platform X, she was asked about something she would like to accomplish in 2024. Giving quite a brief answer, Vega wrote:

Win the WWE Women’s Championship.. for me.. for PR.. for NY.. for my Dad.

You can check out what Zelina Vega aspires to achieve in 2024 in her tweet below:

Anyone who has been following the product for a while will agree that Vega indeed deserves more time in the ring. In fact, many questioned why Vega did not wrestle more after a spectacular performance in the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2023.

Regardless, with Elektra Lopez now attacking her, fans can expect the two to be involved in a major feud. If Vega can win this battle, it could also result in her earning a title shot soon.

