Who is Elektra Lopez from NXT, who made her debut against Franky Monet?

Franky Monet wrestled for the second time on WWE NXT to face Elektra Lopez. In her last outing, she defeated Cora Jade and did the same to Lopez during this week's episode of NXT.

While Franky Monet has already made quite the impression since arriving in WWE, fans were not familiar with her opponent of the night — Elektra Lopez.

In this article, we'll talk more about the superstar and who she is.

Identity of Franky Money's opponent, Elektra Lopez

Elektra Lopez's real name is Karissa Rivera. The superstar is new to WWE and signed with the company in February. She was a part of the same Performance Center class that included Franky Monet, Bronson Rechsteiner, Gigi Dolin, and LA Knight. She is also the daughter of former WWE enhancement talent superstar Steve King. She was billed in WWE as being from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Her father, Steve King, wrestled in WWE between 1976 and 1984.

However, this was not the first time that Elektra Lopez competed in WWE. She previously wrestled against Lacey Evans under the name Karissa Rivera on NXT in 2018.

Later, she would team up with Kris Statlander and form the Brooklyn Belles. The Brooklyn Belles faced The IIconics in WWE and wrestled for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The IIconics defeated them, but they still impressed. Prior to their match against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, WWE claimed that The Brooklyn Belles had a 45-0 undefeated record. Unfortunately, it didn't last after their match against the champions.

Her partner at the time, Kris Statlander, is now an important part of AEW.

What happened when Elektra Lopez faced Franky Monet on WWE NXT?

Elektra Lopez faced Franky Monet in a losing effort in Monet's second match on NXT. The star now has a 2-0 record in WWE.

She impressed initially, dominating Monet. However, she made the rookie mistake of dancing in the middle of her match, as a result of which Franky Monet took advantage and demolished her.

In the future, she might want to leave the dancing to legends like Rikishi, who made that a part of their in-ring gimmick.

While it's not clear when she will wrestle again, her opponent, Franky Monet, has made quite a mark on the WWE Universe.

