Who does Finn Balor's 'Demon' makeup?

Finn Balor is among WWE's top babyfaces. He is also a former two-time NXT Champion and a one-time Universal Champion.

Balor occasionally brings out his alter ego - 'The Demon'. This persona of Finn Balor is covered in body paint which makes him look like a sinister demon.

So does Finn Balor do his makeup while becoming 'The Demon'? The answer is no. In WWE's documentary called WWE 24, it was revealed that the artist behind Finn Balor's Demon body paint is Orlando Pagan. He has been helping Finn Balor since his NXT debut back in 2014.

Face paint has always been a common act in WWE. Legends like The Ultimate Warrior, Sting, Jeff Hardy, and Umaga. Superstars like Mick Foley and Bray Wyatt used masks to create alter-egos of themselves, while Finn Balor prefers body paint.

How many times has Finn Balor used 'The Demon' persona in WWE?

Till now, Finn Balor's 'Demon' alter-ego has been featured 15 times as a wrestler. Apart from his matches, the darker side of Finn Balor was also featured in various weekly shows.

'The Prince' used his alter-ego quite frequently in NXT. However, The Demon was used with a lesser frequency on the main roster. In NXT, The Demon appeared in a total of seven matches. His most famous victory came at The Beast In The East event in 2015, where he won the NXT Championship by defeating Samoa Joe.

On the main roster, the former Universal Champion's aggressive personality was used 8 times. The Demon's most notable match on the main roster was at WWE SummerSlam 2016 against Seth Rollins, where he became the first-ever Universal Champion.

The Demon Finn Balor most recently wrestled on WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view. The Demon was unsuccessful in winning the Universal Title from Roman Reigns. This was his first-ever loss in the main-roster while wearing body paint.

Also Read

When will we see The Demon again? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section!

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Daniel Wood