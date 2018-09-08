Looking Back At The First Pinfall Defeat Of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesner with Paul Heyman

Brock Lesner has been a dominant force in WWE ever since he made his debut way back in 2002. He has lost very few matches in his entire career. Lesner's first loss came in the form of disqualification against Rob Van Dam in an Intercontinental Championship match. After being drafted to SmackDown post Vengeance 2002, Lesner went on to defeat The Rock to win the WWE Undisputed Championship and became the youngest Champion at the age of 25.

He also became the second fastest wrestler to become WWE Champion after his debut, in just 126 days. This is only 13 days behind the legend, Ric Flair. Lesner would go on to defeat The Undertaker in the following months to successfully defend his title. Lesner had also lost quite a few matches as a Tag-Team partner either via disqualification or the other wrestler getting pinned.

So who actually gave Lesner his first pinfall loss?

After the feud with The Undertaker was over and Lesner had successfully defended his title against The Phenom, Lesner's next opponent came in the form of Big Show. Paul Heyman, who was Lesner's manager at that time too, was totally convinced that Lesner will end up losing his Championship belt. And this is what actually transpired when Heyman's interference ensured a chokeslam on the steel chair by Big Show, costing him his first loss by pinfall.

This speaks volume about the kind of bookings that WWE has done with their legendary wrestlers. Big Show used to be similar to Braun Strowman of today. This would bring about an interesting prospect if both these wrestlers were to make a return to WWE someday. Big Show is an amazing athlete and the least he deserves is a great send-off from the WWE Universe. Lesner and Big Show could capitalize on their past rivalry and fire a feud which might be the last of The Big Show bringing his illustrious WWE career to an end.

