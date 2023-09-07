Who was General Adnan? Remembering the WWE legend and his wrestling contributions

The news of General Adnan's demise hit the wrestling world at a time when fans were still mourning the deaths of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. On September 6th, 2023, former WWF announcer Ken Resnick informed the wrestling world that Adnan had passed away at the age of 84.

Back in the day, General Adnan was one of the top wrestlers in the industry. A football player in his early days, Adnan, whose real name was Adnan Al-Kaissie, received a scholarship to pursue the sport at the University of Houston. However, as fate would have it, the Iraqi-born star was drawn to wrestling.

In his wrestling career, Adnan experienced tremendous success. Not only did he wrestle in one of the best promotions in the world, but also had an extensive career outside WWE. Early in his career, General Adnan made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Championship Wrestling.

Later, he was also seen in promotions like the World Wide Wrestling Federation and American Wrestling Association. However, Adnan's big moment came when he became the first Iraqi-born wrestler to compete in WWE. While he spent 8 years in the promotion, Adnan could not win a single championship.

However, that does not mean Adnan has been short of titles. Over the course of his career, the former WWE star has held the IWA World Championship and WWWF World Tag Team Championship, among other accolades. He has immensely contributed to wrestling.

Sgt. Slaughter pays his tribute to General Adnan

During his time in WWE, General Adnan was most famous for being allied with Sgt. Slaughter. Together, the duo feuded against the likes of Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. Eventually, the duo found another member in Iron Sheik, who was then known as Col. Mustafa, and the trio was called Triangle of Terror.

Hence, when the news of Adnan's death was confirmed, Sgt. Slaughter made sure to pay his tribute to the wrestling legend. In a post on social media platform X, Slaughter wrote how WWE wanted him to play the character of an Iraqi sympathizer. Speaking about Adnan joining him as general, Slaughter wrote:

"Sorry To Hear The Passing of Adnan Al-Kassie😔In 1991 @WWE Asked Me To Portray An Iraqi Sympathizer💪🏻Adnan Being Born In Baghdad & A HS Friend of Saddam Hussein, Was Brought In As My General🫡Together, We Became The Most Evil Force🔥In Wrestling History🫵🏻R.I.P. My Friend🙏🏻"

The faction involving the trio came to an end when Sgt. Slaughter turned face. However, General Adnan continued to manage Col. Mustafa until the former left WWE after the Royal Rumble in 1992.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Adnan Al-Kaissie's family and friends.

