Who is Goldberg's son, Gage Goldberg?

Goldberg delivered a brutal spear to MVP after Bobby Lashley's manager tried to intimidate his son, Gage, on RAW. Since then, the internet has been dying to know more about Gage Goldberg.

We all know that Goldberg returned to the ring in 2016 so that his wife, Wanda, and son Gage got a chance to see him perform at the very highest level. But beyond that, very little is known about Gage Goldberg!

Could we see Gage Goldberg in a WWE ring someday?

Before Goldberg returned to WWE, he had told TMZ in no uncertain terms that he didn't want his son Gage to wrestle for the company. One would have to assume that many relationships have been repaired since then.

Here's what Goldberg told TMZ:

"One thing’s for sure … I’ll buy a company and have him work for ME before he went into the WWE,” said Goldberg.

Gage Goldberg's physical transformation is something that the world has been buzzing about. He looks more athletic than ever these days, and one has to assume that it stems from great genes.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO GAGE GOLDBERG IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?! pic.twitter.com/q8wDozSbMZ — Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) August 3, 2021

But it also comes from a very strict exercise regime that Goldberg follows with his son. This is what he told Gamesradar.com:

"It’s called the 100/100/100: 100 push ups, 100 sit ups and 100 push kicks for 20 minutes on a video game, As far as I’m concerned he can continue playing it for as long as he likes, as long as he continues to do that stuff, as he gets something out of it at the same time," Goldberg stated.

Gage Goldberg is clearly a wrestling fan as can be seen from the video posted above. He even delivers a spear to a mascot as his father's iconic theme plays in the background!

I find it hard believe that that’s the kid in this photo. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Hp1rakaCOr — Jake (@enjoywrasslin) August 3, 2021

When Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens, he even took the Universal Championship to his son's class. He described the experience as "the coolest thing ever":

"But the love and the admiration and the joy that I saw in my son’s eyes as I stood in front of his class with this Universal title, it was like time had stopped." Goldberg added, "It was the coolest thing ever."

