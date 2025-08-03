Who is the Green Shirt Guy in WWE?

In the world of WWE, certain faces in the crowd have become almost as recognizable as the Superstars in the ring. &quot;Angry Miz Girl,&quot; &quot;Brock Lesnar Guy,&quot; &quot;Streak is Over: Shocked Guy,&quot; and &quot;Chicago Chicago Chicago Guy&quot; are very popular memes, and such fans have been known to frequent WWE shows as well. However, one figure stands out not for some special reaction or moment, but for being there for almost every major televised show: RAW, SmackDown, PLEs, WrestleMania, as well as tonight's SummerSlam.The man has affectionately been dubbed the “Green Shirt Guy.” Regular viewers will know him instantly; he’s always sitting front row, right in the center of the hard camera-facing side, donning a bright green T-shirt with a bold smiley face. But contrary to what some might assume, he isn’t a WWE employee, plant, or a part of the show in any official capacity. He goes by the online moniker “Superfan Smilez.”According to interviews and fan reports, Green Shirt Guy, aka Superfan Smilez, has been attending WWE events religiously since around 2013, having first gotten into the product a year prior. Over the years, he has shown up at numerous high-profile events, becoming a fixture on the broadcast without ever stepping into the ring or working in any capacity in the professional wrestling industry. His consistency, visibility, and the instantly recognizable neon shirt have turned him into a crowd-sourced celebrity of sorts within the WWE Universe.There’s been plenty of speculation around Green Shirt Guy’s near-constant presence at major shows. Some fans believe he gets free tickets due to connections, possibly a relative who works with the company. Others argue that his appearance at some AEW events as well weakens the theory that WWE plants him. The mystery surrounding him has made him something of a legend, with conspiracy theories, Reddit threads, and even threads on X/Twitter deepening the lore.Wrestling fans love speculating about secrets of the business: real-life relationships among wrestlers, how storylines come about, how major matches and feuds develop, the veracity of shows like WWE Unreal, and much more, and &quot;Who is the Green Shirt Guy?&quot; is right up there with those queries.His mystique has been preserved to the point he still simply appears to be one of wrestling’s most passionate fans, someone who’s mastered the art of being visible, memorable, and perpetually at the center of the front row. In a way, Smilez has become the ultimate example of how, in wrestling, even being a fan can turn you into a character with your own following, not just as a gimmick account on social media, but in flesh and blood, too.Logan Paul called out Green Shirt Guy last night on WWE SmackDownIn an unprecedented moment, Logan Paul actually called out Green Shirt Guy on SmackDown last night. When demeaning the crowd, he asked Green Shirt Guy to shut up while he was talking and called him &quot;the worst of them all.&quot; Of all the things Paul has done in and out of the wrestling industry in his life, last night may have been the worst.Paul is set to team up with Drew McIntyre to face Randy Orton and Jelly Roll later tonight at SummerSlam, and with Green Shirt obviously in the crowd, could we witness the unthinkable?