Who is Gunther likely to face at WWE Money in the Bank? Huge rematch after 6 years

Over the last year or so, Gunther has established himself as one of the finest wrestlers in WWE. Along with being the reigning Intercontinental Champion for over 300 days, his captivating performance at the Royal Rumble garnered the attention of many.

Along with his faction Imperium, which consists of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Gunther has been having the time of his life. However, this time on Monday Night RAW, things took a turn for the worse for Kaiser and Vinci. The duo was attacked by Matt Riddle during a backstage interview, where the latter was talking about Gunther.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW Naaaaaah this is the Matt Riddle the streets need! Bruh was getting ACTIVE Naaaaaah this is the Matt Riddle the streets need! Bruh was getting ACTIVE 😭 #WWERAW https://t.co/dfquugPpO7

This attack by Riddle came after Gunther defeated Kevin Owens on RAW. While the motive of the attack is not known, it clearly hints that the WWE Universe could be treated to an epic Intercontinental Championship match between The Ring General and Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank.

Previously in 2017, the duo crossed paths on several occasions. They faced each other five times in singles matches for different promotions. Every time they stepped into the ring, fans were appreciative of their work.

Previously, Gunther wanted Matt Riddle to win the Money in the Bank ladder match

This year's Money in the Bank ladder match, for both the men and the women, will see some intense competition. However, Gunther only wants to see Matt Riddle win the men's iteration of the bout.

During an episode of Monday Night RAW on May 29, 2023, Gunther interrupted Riddle's backstage interview. The Austrian stated that he wanted The Original Bro to win the bout and challenge for the Intercontinental Title so that the former can enjoy humiliating Riddle.

"I want you to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and cash it on me. Beating you, humiliating you, that's fun to me. All the best."

Check out Gunther and Matt Riddle's segment below:

Riddle may have taken the words to heart and could be out to seek revenge on Gunther. The Original Bro recently returned after being absent for a few months and would like to cap off his solid run with a championship win.

While a match between the duo is not confirmed yet, Riddle's attack on the Imperium only goes to show that it can be a massive possibility.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes