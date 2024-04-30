Who is Ilja Dragunov? All you must know about WWE RAW's newest member

On Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft, Ilja Dragunov was officially drafted to the main roster as part of Monday Night RAW. His arrival on the red brand has already stirred excitement among fans, who anticipate seeing the former NXT Champion on an official main roster run.

The Mad Dragon signed with the Stamford-based promotion in February 2019. In April of the same year, he made his debut against Jack Starz on NXT UK and emerged victorious.

One of the highlights of Dragunov's NXT UK career was defeating the unstoppable Gunther, who was enjoying an undefeated NXT UK Championship reign. This victory marked Dragunov's first NXT UK Championship reign, which unfortunately ended due to an injury, following which he was forced to vacate the title after an impressive tenure of 319 days.

On September 20, 2022, Ilja Dragunov returned to the NXT brand, igniting a feud with then-NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh. Despite his efforts, The Mad Dragon failed to capture the title. After several title shots, the 30-year-old star finally won the NXT Championship at No Mercy 2023, defeating Carmelo Hayes to claim the gold.

Ilja's NXT Championship reign lasted for 206 days until he recently lost the title at Spring Breakin' 2024 against Trick Williams. This match also marked his final appearance in NXT, as he is now officially a part of Monday Night RAW following the 2024 WWE Draft.

What is next for Ilja Dragunov after being drafted to WWE RAW?

The rosters will be locked on May 6, 2024, after the culmination of Backlash France. This means that fans will have to wait until next week's episode of Monday Night RAW to witness the updated roster and the initiation of Ilja Dragunov's main roster run.

However, the biggest question is what is next for the former NXT Champion after he was drafted to Monday Night RAW. It seems that Ilja Dragunov himself has teased a rejuvenation of his rivalry with Gunther.

This hint was dropped when the Stamford-based promotion recently released exclusive footage after which, The Mad Dragon was asked about being on the same brand as Gunther, and the 30-year-old star smiled and stated that it felt like destiny.

Many fans believe that this could be a tease indicating that the Stamford-based company itself might be planning for a continuation of this historic rivalry. It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the upcoming episode of the red brand, now that The Mad Dragon is an official member of Monday Night RAW.