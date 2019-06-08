Who is Mansoor – the winner of the 50-man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown?

Mansoor Al-Shehail, now simply known as Mansoor after joining WWE, is a 23-year-old Saudi Arabian NXT star. He outlasted 49 other men to win the biggest ever Battle Royal in WWE's history and has now made a name for himself in the company.

The wrestler was one of the standouts from WWE’s Saudi tryouts that appeared at Greatest Royal Rumble and was introduced to the crowd during the pay-per-view last year. He used to use the in-ring name Manny Faberino before heading to WWE and was working with various promotions last year.

Mansoor, aka Manny, was working part-time jobs and wrestling in independent promotions in Oakland, USA before WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah last year. He was convinced by his older brother to return and go for the tryouts in Jeddah and 2 weeks later, he was inside the ring in front of 66,000 people in the King Abdullah Stadium.

Along with 3 others who were selected from the tryout, Mansoor was involved in a segment with the Evil Iranian Brothers – Ariya Daivari and Shawn Daivari at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. The 4 Saudi Arabian stars teamed up to showcase their talent and received a huge pop after they knocked the brothers out of the ring.

The 23-year-old has 6 different Signature moves and has performed them in various matches. He uses the Falcon Arrow, Inverted Frankensteiner, Sit-out Powerbomb, Springboard Armdrag, Standing Moonsault and Tope con Hilo. However, he has just one finishing move and that is the Running Superkick.

His first ever televised NXT match was against Jaxson Ryker and he suffered a defeat. He then faced Dominik Dijakovic a few weeks later and was destroyed by him as well. He recently got his first win in NXT but his victory in the 50-man Battle Royal will always be remembered as the time he broke on the screen.

Will he get the push and make it to the main roster within a year? Or will he stay in NXT and surprise all by impressing in the Royal Rumble next year? Stay tuned to find out...