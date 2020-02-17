Who is Raquel Gonzalez- the woman that helped Dakota Kai win the Street Fight at NXT TakeOver: Portland?

For the first time since its inception, the women of the Black and Gold brand were featured in a Street Fight when Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox locked horns at NXT TakeOver: Portland. The two fought back-and-forth and delivered one of the most brutal matches in the history of NXT. The brutality was justified owing to the intense rivalry between the former teammates and it would have been befitting for the match to reach a proper conclusion.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen as Raquel Gonzalez made her presence felt and laid out Tegan Nox. The interference paved the way for Dakota Kai to pick up the win and it will be interesting to see how Nox reacts to this 2-on-1 assault.

The question remains, who is Raquel Gonzalez and why did she decimate Tegan Nox at NXT TakeOver: Portland?

The question remains, who is Raquel Gonzalez and why did she decimate Tegan Nox at NXT TakeOver: Portland?

Raquel Gonzalez

Raquel Gonzalez made her re-debut on the Black and Gold brand at NXT TakeOver: Portland. She has been a part of WWE since 2016, before which she did a tryout for Tough Enough. Her father, Ricky Gonzalez, was a prominent wrestler of his time and inspired her to enter the professional wrestling scene in 2014.

Formerly known as Reina Gonzalez, she initially debuted on NXT in January 2017 and became a regular for the house shows. Later that year, she participated in the first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament where she was eliminated in the very first round by Nicole Savoy. Throughout the following year, she barely made any on-screen appearance and once again took part in the Mae Young Classic. In 2018, Kacy Catanzaro eliminated her in the first round of the tourney and that marked her last televised presence till NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Off-screen, Gonzalez is good friends with the reigning NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley which is evident from her Instagram posts.

Now that Raquel Gonzalez is back on NXT, it remains to be seen if her real-life relationship with The Nightmare plays a part during her run on the Black and Gold brand or not.

For now, the WWE Universe is waiting for an explanation from Gonzalez for ruining the dream encounter between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox and it will be interesting to watch how the storyline unfolds.