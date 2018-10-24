Who is up next in the wake of Roman Reign's announcement?

Roman Reigns steps away from the WWE

Tough news delivered last night during the opening segment of WWE Monday Night Raw, then WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns offered up the biggest Superman Punch to the gut of the entire WWE audience in the building and on television, Roman is battling leukemia. Roman, in Roman fashion, proclaimed that "once I am done kicking leukemia's ass I will come back home". We here at KliqPod have no doubt that Roman will indeed return and stronger than ever...but who will be there with the Championship waiting for him. We discuss possibilities:

Braun Strowman:

Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns

Braun is an obvious quick pick from the perspective of the current state on RAW. He is getting the Championship match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel and he has been in line since the last Money in the Bank PPV, that much we know. However, winning the championship at Crown Jewel or not, we have seen a major empty promise regarding the WWE Universal Championship in the past. Namely, Finn Balor winning the first ever Universal Championship match. He was promised a true championship rematch. This was granted a couple of times but it was so vague and random that it didn't feel like a real opportunity to win. This may be the likely scenario between Braun and Roman.

Drew McIntyre:

Drew McIntyre confronting Braun Strowman

It is easy to predict a rise to the top with how hot Drew McIntyre is right now. He seems virtually untouchable. Stacking him up against the guy that is likely to win the Universal Championship in less than 2 weeks, Drew is overshadowing. Saying McIntyre will be champion come Wrestlemania is still a long shot, but the potential of a "Title Opportunity" as Braun put it is still very real.

Seth Rollins / Dean Ambrose:

Dean Ambrose turning on his SHIELD brother Seth Rollins

Yes, it is very likely one of these two members from the presumably dead SHIELD can absolutely capitalize. For the first time since Stone Cold Steve Austin was run over by a car and put on the shelf, there is a feeling in the atmosphere that the top guy is out and no matter what that will elevate everyone else for the opportunity to get that championship. It is and always has been a winning recipe. Dean stands to gain and lose more than Seth. If Dean doesn't succeed he will likely be in line for the WWE Intercontinental Championship but that puts the writing on the wall for Seth to have another run. Dean taking the I.C. Championship would be a demotion for his current heel run.

Finn Balor:

Finn Balor

How many times can Finn be brought up in the championship conversation? He was the number one overall pick for RAW during their draft a couple years ago. He was the first ever Universal Champion and yet we see him wading through all the talent in the locker room, not fast enough to get to his destination which is on top of the WWE.

Similar to guys like Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens, Finn needs a run, a real run at the top. His history in the wrestling business is too strong to ignore, his run in NXT may be considered one of the greatest all-time and his alter ego is so strong that it is only brought out once in a great while. Balor has the talent to sway the audience in a direction needed for the company.

Amidst all of the controversy with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as well as the newfound information regarding Roman Reigns, WWE needs to start granting some fan wishes in a way that isnt to paper over the issues but to ease into what hopes to be a smoother future.

Who do you think is next in line? Comment below.