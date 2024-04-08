Who is IShowSpeed? Know all about the man in the Prime bottle costume at WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul walked down the WrestleMania 40 ramp with IShowSpeed in a PRIME mascot. Many assumed it would be KSI since he has a history with Randy Orton, but well, it's not The Show of Shows if not filled with surprises!

Born on January 21, 2005, IShowSpeed is a famous YouTuber and social media star. As of writing, the social media sensation has 24.3 million followers on TikTok, 15.7 million followers on Instagram, and 23.5 million subscribers on YouTube. He is also on Twitch but was banned from the platform from 2021 until it was finally lifted in 2023.

He is famously known for his livestreams, in which he primarily focuses on video games such as FIFA and Fortnite. The young social media star's YouTube video content mostly revolves around regular vlogging, which involves showing other athletes he has hung out with. On the other hand, he makes smaller clips that gain massive traction and engagement almost immediately.

Currently, quite a bit of his content revolves around football, and he has also met legendary football player Christiano Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed was a victim of Randy Orton's RKO

As mentioned, the YouTuber was dressed in a Prime bottle costume at WrestleMania 40. While being ringside, he pulled Logan Paul out of the ring to keep him out of harm's way.

Next, he showed his face to Randy Orton, which was his first mistake. Following that, he went up to The Viper and mimicked a dog's bark. This did not sit well with Randy Orton at all!

The Viper kicked IShowSpeed, dragged the costume off him, cleared out the announcers table and dragged Speed to the table. He then executed an RKO on the YouTuber and left him.

Even the commentators were concerned about how the YouTuber was after being hit by the RKO.

