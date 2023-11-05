Who is Kairi Sane? Find out about the star who returned to WWE after 3 years

Kairi Sane made a surprise return to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023, impacting the Women's Championship match between IYO Sky and Bianca Belair. During the intense bout, Bayley attempted to interfere from ringside, yet the EST of WWE managed to fend her off.

Unexpectedly, Kairi Sane emerged and attacked Bianca Belair, opening the door for a moonsault from IYO and resulting in Belair losing the title opportunity. Post-match, Sky and Sane shared a heartfelt embrace, leaving Bayley seemingly perplexed by their reunion.

For those unaware, Kairi Sane had previously worked within the Stamford-based Promotion. She made her WWE debut in 2017 during the Mae Young Classic, eventually winning in the finals of the tournament by defeating Shayna Baszler. Following her NXT debut, she participated in several memorable matches, including being part of The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka, leading to their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship win.

While her last appearance on WWE television was in 2020, where she triumphed over SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title match, Kairi Sane had chosen to return to Japan, allowing her WWE contract to expire. Subsequently, she competed in various promotions, such as World Wonder Ring Stardom and NJPW, where she recently lost against Mercedes Moné at Battle in the Valley.

With her return to WWE after an almost three-year absence at Crown Jewel, fans are waiting eagerly to see what Japanese star's reintegration into the Stamford-based Promotion will lead to.

What's next for Kairi Sane following her return to Crown Jewel?

With the Japanese star's return to the company, one potential direction could involve Kairi Sane joining IYO Sky as the newest member of Damage CTRL. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that Bayley appears perplexed by Kairi's unexpected assistance to Sky during the match, indicating that the addition of Kairi to the faction may potentially spark conflicts between the Women's Champion and Bayley.

This development could lead to Bayley's eventual expulsion from the faction in the near future. Moreover, Kairi's return and her aid to IYO Sky may foreshadow a potential future clash between the two for the WWE Women's title, as Kairi could potentially betray Sky when she excludes Bayley from the faction.

Overall, the return of Kairi is expected to infuse greater anticipation not only within the Women's division of the company but also within the ongoing storyline of Damage CTRL on SmackDown.

How do you think Kairi's return will affect the chemistry in Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

