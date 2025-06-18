Who is Kali Armstrong? Meet WWE’s future WrestleMania main eventer

WWE might just have found a smashing superstar. She's Kali Armstrong, the inaugural Evolve Women's Champion. According to Fightful Select, the 30-year-old superstar had received "high marks" due to her performance in her recent matches at EVOLVE tapings. Also, some within the Stamford-based promotion view her as a potential "future WrestleMania main eventer."

So, who is Kali Armstrong? She signed with the Stamford-based promotion in October 2023 and made her on-screen debut on the September 20, 2024, episode of NXT Level Up under the ring name Kali Armstrong. She later started wrestling at EVOLVE. The platform, EVOLVE, serves as a developmental show for the wrestlers from the WWE Performance Center and WWE Independent Development system competing in order to get promoted to NXT.

On the April 25, 2025, episode of EVOLVE, she won the Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match to become the inaugural Evolve Women's Champion. However, the company recognizes her title reign starting from May 28 because that's when the show aired on Tubi.

According to Fightful, Kali might get called up to the NXT roster, with her being the Evolve Women's Champion at the same time. It will be interesting to see how the company plans her debut on NXT and then on the main roster.

WWE legend Natalya had a message for Kali Armstrong after her championship win

Natalya was at WWE EVOLVE to hand over to Kali Armstrong the inaugural Evolve Women's Championship after winning the Fatal Four-Way match. However, an overenthusiastic Kali Armstrong disrespected the legend by snatching the title from her.

Following this, Nattie took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message to the 30-year-old superstar. She wrote that the current version of her wouldn't tolerate this behavior, and she would certainly go after her to settle the scores.

"Natalya will put up with a lot of ****. Nattie will not. Noted," she wrote.

Natalya herself had recently revealed that she had requested the higher-ups in the company, including CCO Triple H, to go to EVOLVE because she was interested in what they were doing.

"I was at an EVOLVE taping because I asked WWE, I asked Hunter and the powers that be if I can go to EVOLVE. Because I really am interested in what they’re doing at EVOLVE," she said on Busted Open Radio. [H/T: Fightful Select]

So, it wouldn't be a big surprise if Nattie turns up for a one-on-one clash against Kali Armstrong to teach her a lesson. The 43-year-old superstar has been venturing outside of the global juggernaut in 2025. She competed at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and also appeared at NWA, where she challenged for the NWA World Women's Title.

