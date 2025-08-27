Who is Kelly Osbourne, the megastar who just called out Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. The premium live event will take place on Sunday at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. Lynch has been feuding with Nikki Bella for the past few weeks on RAW, and they will now look to settle their differences at the upcoming event, with Lynch's title on the line.
On the go-home edition of the Monday night show before Clash in Paris, The Man took a shot at Birmingham while mentioning the late-great Ozzy Osbourne during a promo segment. Lynch said Osbourne was the only good thing that came out of Birmingham. It didn't stop there, as The Man added that she would "d*e" too if she had to live there.
This didn't sit well with many, including Kelly Osbourne, who later called out Becky Lynch and the Stamford-based promotion on Instagram. Given this situation, fans now wonder who the megastar is. To answer this question, Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne, whom Lynch mentioned on RAW.
Kelly is also a British television personality, singer, actor, and fashion designer. Over the years, she has worked on notable projects like Dancing with the Stars, Australia's Got Talent, and The Osbournes. Reports have indicated that WWE is planning to apologize to the megastar and her family following the controversial segment.
Triple H to strip Becky Lynch of the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris?
After Kelly Osbourne lashed out at WWE for allowing Becky Lynch to mention Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham, his hometown, many think Triple H may strip The Man of her Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris.
Lynch will face a huge challenge in the form of Nikki Bella on Sunday at the upcoming premium live event. That said, The Game might book Nikki to win and become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. However, the potential title change might not be influenced by the controversial incident.
While the idea of a title change might sound promising, it is very unlikely that Lynch will be punished since her statement was scripted, after all. Fans will now have to wait and see what happens on Sunday at Clash in Paris.
