Who is Kevin Dunn, and what exactly does he do for WWE?

Kevin Dunn has been a WWE employee for over three decades. He joined the company in 1984 as an Associate Producer of all domestic programming. This marked the beginning of Dunn's legendary career in the business.

In 1993, Dunn was promoted to Executive Producer of all WWE programming, both domestic and international.

Alongside a brilliant team, Dunn was responsible for weekly content of multiple shows with original content every week of the year. Today, WWE reaches over one million homes in over thirty languages.

In June 2003, Dunn was promoted to Executive Vice President of Television Production. During that stint, he managed a state-of-the-art television studio with a production team of 140 people. In 2008, he joined the WWE Board of Directors and also helps with creative and storylines.

Triple H sheds light on the future of Kevin Dunn following Vince McMahon's retirement

When Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, Triple H was named the Head of Creative. There were flying assumptions that The Game would remove Dunn and many other senior backstage staff and bring in his own.

However, over the SummerSlam weekend, The King of Kings cleared all the air about Kevin Dunn's position in WWE. Triple H claimed Dunn is essential in shaping the future of WWE.

“This is the longest-running stuff on TV, I do not dream for one second that I could fill those shoes by myself, period. It’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on, but we will. The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph [Stephanie McMahon], that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn [who produces WWE’s TV programs], that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent.”

Kevin Dunn surely remains an indispensable part of WWE's worldwide programming and has set the company up for success on numerous occasions. It is plausible that Triple H could rely more on Dunn for future programming and developing the WWE brand beyond its current structure.

