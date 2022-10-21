Who is Kevin Nash's wife?

Kevin Nash is one of the most respected names in the pro wrestling business. His years of experience and countless achievements have made him a legend of his craft. From his amazing WCW run to his WWE tenure, he has always strived to entertain fans.

Nash is currently going through a tough time following the death of his son Tristen. The latter passed away on October 20, 2022 at the age of 26. A statement on behalf of him and his wife Tamara Nash revealed the tragic news to the world.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. https://t.co/VIj0dLqjcV

Kevin and Tamara had Tristen on June 12, 1996. Despite personal troubles between the couple, they rode them out and raised him well. We at Sportskeeda send out heartfelt condolences to Tristen's parents.

Things to know about Kevin Nash's wife Tamara Nash

Kevin Nash married Tamara McMichael in 1988. Due to some personal problems, they separated in 2000. However, they reconciled and got back together and are happily married to this day. They reside near Daytona Beach in Florida.

Tamara attended Kennesaw State University and worked at Exit Realty of Daytona Beach. Her net worth stands at $950,000. Unlike Kevin Nash, she is a very private person and is rarely spotted in public, even with her husband. The Nashes are a private family, which means they are rarely in the public eye. Her rare usage of social media only adds to fans knowing very little about her. However, their marriage of 25+ years suggests their love for each other is extremely strong.

Kevin and Tamara welcomed Tristen Nash to the world in 1996. Despite separating when the child was young, they raised him well. The boy was a solo musician and poet and was doing his parents proud.

It is truly devastating to lose a child, and we can't imagine what the couple are going through. We hope they take time to heal, mourn their loss together, and stay strong throughout.

