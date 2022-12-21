Who is likely to be the first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame 2023?

We are about to embark on the Road to WrestleMania and subsequently the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony. It is time for WWE legends to be immortalized for their achievements in the sport with a final sendoff of grand proportions.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame function will take place right before WrestleMania 39. Hardcore fans and WWE figures will attend the show to celebrate the careers of the superstars chosen for next year's class. We should see some emotional speeches and some fantastic nostalgia rewind during the event.

The WWE Universe has been speculating who will headline the Class of 2023. If you have been thinking about the same thing, read on to find out who we think could be the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

In our opinion, WWE might have three possible names to headline the 2023 edition of the WWE Hall of Fame. The first is The Rock, who hasn't wrestled a match since 2016 and is already semi-retired. Another option is fellow Hollywood star Batista, who was supposed to be inducted in 2020.

Vince McMahon is third and perhaps the most left-field choice. His sudden retirement in 2022 marked the end of an era. WWE will want to honor their former Chairman and CEO with a well-deserved induction. However, the controversy surrounding him means they could delay it for some time in the future.

Batista could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Batista is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is a multi-time world champion who dominated in the ring and wrestled the best in the business. WWE announced that they would be inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but couldn't do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, fans expected Batista to turn up and accept his deserved induction. However, due to personal commitments, he was unable to make it. The Animal put out a tweet at the time explaining the situation and revealing that WWE accepted his request to be inducted at a later date.

"To the @WWEUniverse. Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser [sic]."

We might end up seeing the former Evolution member headline this year's ceremony. It will be the perfect end to his illustrious career.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes