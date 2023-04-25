Roman Reigns' current world championship reign is the longest in the past 30 years. He's not just enjoying the best reign of his life as The Tribal Chief, but he is also currently engaged in one of the most significant runs in WWE history. Legends like Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and The Undertaker have never accomplished what Roman Reigns is achieving.

Being a champion for as long as Reigns has been in the WWE is exceedingly uncommon. Fans today are accustomed to seeing titles change hands every few months and rarely see a long-reigning champion. Due to his infrequent televised appearances, Roman's reign as champion has also felt historical and traditional.

There is still more work to be done before Roman Reigns can say that he holds the record for the longest-reigning world champion. However, he is well on his way to breaking a few more records.

Bruno Sammartino, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, holds the record for the longest reign with the title. The late great wrestler held the title twice for extended periods. One of his reigns lasted over 1,237 days, while the other lasted a whopping 2,803 days. Reigns has a long way to go, even to come close to Sammartino's achievement.

Following Bruno Sammartino, WWE icon Bob Backlund reigned as Champion for an astounding 2,135 days. Hulk Hogan then joined the ranks, having held the top title for over four years, or 1,474 days.

Roman Reigns Reigns' future after the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Title

It is an extremely exciting time as Roman Reigns holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, after Triple H's declaration on the most recent episode of WWE RAW, the world titles held by the Tribal Chief appear are no longer the only world titles in the promotion.

Triple H stated that whichever show Roman Reigns is drafted into, he will bring the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with him and stay there. While the other brand will have a new champion with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite Reigns' dominance, Monday Night RAW has had fewer stakes each week as he holds both belts. Other deserving talents will now have opportunities, making it possible for stars like Seth Rollins to claim the title.

