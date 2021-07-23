Who made Brock Lesnar's theme song?

Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE may have expired last year, but fans have been waiting for The Beast Incarnate's return to the company. The superstar has always made quite a solid impression in WWE ever since he first appeared as the "Next Big Thing". Lesnar still uses a remixed version of his first theme song, which was named after his gimmick at the time.

Jim Johnston composed and performed Brock Lesnar's The Next Big Thing theme song. When Lesnar returned in 2012, he was given a remixed version of the song which he still uses as his entrance music. The song does not contain any lyrics but evokes a feeling of terror as The Beast Incarnate makes his way out to it.

Origin of Brock Lesnar's The Next Big Thing song

Brock Lesnar's theme song could not have suited him better. The entrance music seemed tailor-made for Lesnar, but in reality, Jim Johnston had composed the music with something else in mind altogether.

The theme song was originally composed to be the entrance music of the XFL team, Chicago Enforcers.

In the video, fans can see Chicago Enforcers making their way out to the theme song.

Much like the theme songs of many other wrestlers, the song was then adopted for Brock Lesnar's WWE entrance instead, and it has stuck since then.

Brock Lesnar's most notable UFC theme songs

When Brock Lesnar left WWE and joined UFC, he did not use The Next Big Thing as his entrance music. Instead, he used a variety of different songs for his entrances in the UFC. For his first fight at UFC 81, he used the song Shout At The Devil by Motley Crue.

Brock Lesnar's most notable UFC entrance theme song, however, was Enter Sandman by Metallica. Lesnar used it for a number of his entrances and it remains one of the most famous songs associated with him.

Brock Lesnar has found a lot of success in the UFC, but has now moved away from MMA, instead focusing on his wrestling career.

He most recently appeared on the Bearded Butcher YouTube show.

The former Universal Champion is currently staying at his Canadian home where he is reportedly "happy being a farmer" for the time being. Lesnar is expected to return to WWE closer to the next WrestleMania event.

