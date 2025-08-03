  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Who is the man Naomi danced with at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Who is the man Naomi danced with at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Aug 03, 2025 23:03 GMT
WWE Money In The Bank - Source: Getty
WWE Money In The Bank - Source: Getty

The prologue to the opening match of SummerSlam Night 2 featured the first special entrance of the weekend, as Naomi, the reigning Women's World Champion, was played to the ring by a guitarist for a live entrance rendition.

Ad

The live performance did not feature an entire band, but just the guitarist, because the man in question was actually Naomi's father, Shawn Derek McCray. The reigning Women's World Champion's real name is, of course, Trinity LaShawn McCray.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McCray is a musician based in southern Florida, leading a band that performs at weddings, events, and concerts. He’s active socially and often attends WWE events to support Naomi as well.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

During her entrance ahead of her Women's World Championship defense at SummerSlam, the champ had some dance moves to go along with the music, as she grooved her way down to the ring air-guitaring and all, with her father being a part of the festivities.

Ad

Naomi's father's presence may have helped her retain the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam

In the opening match of Night 2 of SummerSlam, Naomi retained the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match over Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. This marked her first successful title defense of this reign, her third reign with the title.

The first two reigns occurred back in 2016-17, when the title was still known as the SmackDown Women's Championship until its rebranding last year.

Ad
Ad

Surprisingly, though, it was Rhea Ripley who got pinned tonight; a rather questionable decision, the answer to which is expected to make itself evident in the coming weeks.

For now, with Stephanie Vaquer the No. 1 contender to the Women's World Championship and waiting for the reigning champion at Clash in Paris, the first match for Paris has seemingly been confirmed tonight at SummerSlam, if not yet made official.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications