Who is the man Naomi danced with at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The prologue to the opening match of SummerSlam Night 2 featured the first special entrance of the weekend, as Naomi, the reigning Women's World Champion, was played to the ring by a guitarist for a live entrance rendition.The live performance did not feature an entire band, but just the guitarist, because the man in question was actually Naomi's father, Shawn Derek McCray. The reigning Women's World Champion's real name is, of course, Trinity LaShawn McCray.McCray is a musician based in southern Florida, leading a band that performs at weddings, events, and concerts. He’s active socially and often attends WWE events to support Naomi as well.During her entrance ahead of her Women's World Championship defense at SummerSlam, the champ had some dance moves to go along with the music, as she grooved her way down to the ring air-guitaring and all, with her father being a part of the festivities.Naomi's father's presence may have helped her retain the Women's World Championship at SummerSlamIn the opening match of Night 2 of SummerSlam, Naomi retained the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match over Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. This marked her first successful title defense of this reign, her third reign with the title.The first two reigns occurred back in 2016-17, when the title was still known as the SmackDown Women's Championship until its rebranding last year.Surprisingly, though, it was Rhea Ripley who got pinned tonight; a rather questionable decision, the answer to which is expected to make itself evident in the coming weeks.For now, with Stephanie Vaquer the No. 1 contender to the Women's World Championship and waiting for the reigning champion at Clash in Paris, the first match for Paris has seemingly been confirmed tonight at SummerSlam, if not yet made official.