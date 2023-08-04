Who is Maxxine Dupri dating? All you need to know about the WWE prospect's boyfriend

Maxxine Dupri is one of the fastest-rising stars in the WWE women's division. The Alpha Queen is a growing fan favorite after her entertaining segments and matches have impressed the WWE Universe.

While on-screen, Dupri is charmed by Otis. In real life, there is someone special who has stolen her heart.

Maxxine Dupri is dating football player Anthony Luke. He has played for San Diego State as a defensive lineman. The couple started dating two years ago and are in a committed relationship. The couple live quite a private life and do not share many details. While Luke doesn't post any photos with his girlfriend, Maxxine Dupri has posted a couple of pictures with the football player.

Following his football career, Luke might be looking to enter the WWE. He is going to participate in the SummerSlam tryouts. These tryouts are a yearly tradition of the company, where they try to find the next big stars and groom them.

Maxxine Dupri might take a WWE Superstar's job

Maxxine Dupri has created quite the buzz since joining Alpha Academy. Chad Gable has proven his abilities outside of the ring by being a great coach to The Alpha Queen. Week after week, she upgraded herself by learning new moves and finally had her first match, where she defeated Valhalla.

While Coach Gable should be happy for her, the former Tag Team Champion is slightly worried. While speaking on the "After the Bell" podcast, Gable claimed Dupri will do all his moves better than him and put him out of his job.

"[They're] Mostly my moves, so I've got to reel her back a little bit on that because before you know it, she's going to be doing all my stuff better than me and then I'll be out of a job," Gable said. "She's taken over the 'shoosh,' my moves, the 'thank you,' and she's a star now."

The Alpha Queen was very impressive in her first match on Raw. Booking her for more matches on WWE TV will be a good bet.

