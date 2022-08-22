Who are the members of WWE's Hit Row?

The WWE Universe recently witnessed the second debut of Hit Row. The team appeared on SmackDown and quickly defeated two local competitors. Their return is in accordance with Triple H re-signing some of his favorite NXT Superstars who were released in the last few years.

Hit Row was a recurring presence on NXT and made the move to SmackDown in 2021. However, they were released a month later owing to WWE's layoffs as part of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are back with a point to prove, however, there have been some changes to their member line-up from before. If you want to know the names of the wrestlers who constitute the team, we have the answer for you right here.

As per their 2022 version, the stable has Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab in their ranks. Before their release, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was also a member of the team. However, he jumped ship to AEW after WWE released him.

Hit Row's WWE career

Hit Row's journey in WWE began in NXT when Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Top Dolla were joined by Ashante ''Thee'' Adonis and B-Fab. They wrestled their first match as a team on the May 18, 2021 episode of NXT, when Adonis and Top Dolla beat Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Hit Row won their first title thanks to Swerve. He defeated Bronson Reed on the June 29, 2021 episode of NXT to win the NXT North American Championship. But their time together as a team came to an end soon afterwards. Furthermore, they wrestled only four matches after Swerve's championship win and lost their final match to Legado Del Fantasma.

In October of 2021, the faction arrived on the main roster. They wrestled in their debut match against two local competitors. Swerve and Dolla represented the team, while Adonis and B-Fab were in their corner managing them.

Afterwards, B-Fab was released by WWE on November 4, 2021 followed by Adonis, Dolla, and Scott 15 days later. Three out of the four members are now back on SmackDown, and we are excited to see what they will do next.

