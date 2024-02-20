Who is Michael Chandler and why did he call out Conor McGregor on WWE RAW?

Monday Night RAW's latest edition witnessed Michael Chandler in attendance. Fans of combat sports and MMA in general would be aware of who Chandler is. However, for those who aren't, Chandler is a UFC fighter who competes in the promotion's lightweight division.

With a 23-8 MMA record, Chandler is one of the most explosive fighters in the UFC and is known to put up a show whenever he steps into the octagon. During the latest edition of RAW, Chandler called out popular combat sports athlete Conor McGregor.

The reason why the 37-year-old called out McGregor is because he is scheduled to face the Irish MMA star. In May 2023, Chandler and McGregor coached against each other in season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, a reality television series produced by the UFC.

Post this season of TUF, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were scheduled to meet in the middle of the octagon. However, due to delays from the end of the Irish fighter, this bout hasn't taken place yet. This is the reason why Chandler took the opportunity to call out McGregor on RAW.

Michael Chandler once revealed four WWE Superstars he looked up to

Before getting into MMA, Michael Chandler was a highly acclaimed amateur wrestler in high school and also a part of the University of Missouri's wrestling team. Chandler was also a massive fan of WWE, especially when he was growing up.

During an interview with BT Sport in 2021, Iron Mike also spoke about the four WWE wrestlers he looked up to when he was growing up. As per Chandler, Ric Flair, The Rock, Diamond Dallas Page, and Steve Austin are the four superstars he looked up to.

"I was a pro wrestling fan, especially growing up. Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page, Steve Austin, The Rock, you know those were the guys I looked up to, wanted to be like. And then now I'm here getting to do it in real fashion in front of millions of people. So having a friend and a new friend like Ric Flair is really cool. And we'll see, I'll try to keep making him proud."

Like one of his idols, Ric Flair, Michael Chandler has often been credited for delivering great promos after beating his opponents in the octagon. It will be interesting to see if Chandler makes a switch to the Stamford-based promotion at some point.