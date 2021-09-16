Who is NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa's wife?

Tommaso Ciampa is married to former WWE Tough Enough Season Two contestant Jessie Ward. The couple married in September 2013, and have one daughter together.

Fellow wrestler and mutual friend Samoa Joe introduced the couple. This was also referenced in their storyline on NXT in December 2015.

Jessie Ward's time on WWE Tough Enough only lasted a short time. She was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope after suffering from numbness after taking a bump in the ring. Eventually, she opted to leave the program citing constant fatigue and pain.

Her career in wrestling didn't stop there, as WWE hired her to become a stage manager. She traveled full-time with the RAW and SmackDown rosters up until 2004. Jessie ultimately left WWE to pursue finishing her degree in college.

During her time in college, she also worked for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling as an Assistant Director. She also became a full-time employee working under former WWE video guru David Sahadi for the Nashville company.

Today, Jessie is a full-time freelance television producer. She has had a hand in producing many shows in North America, such as Cajun Pawn Stars and Big Brother.

When did Tommaso Ciampa win his first NXT Championship?

Tommaso Ciampa won his first NXT Championship in July 2018. Ciampa defeated Aleister Black on an episode of NXT to win his first major championship in WWE.

Ciampa had an exclusive interview with WWE.com following his first NXT Title win:

"It's good to be champ, and right now, there truly is no debate. I am the champion of champions. I'm the main event. I'm untouchable. I, Tommaso Ciampa, am the greatest sports-entertainer of all time. There is a reason why the name plates on my NXT Title say Ciampa. One person is responsible for my success. One. And his name is Ciampa." (h/t WWE.com)

His first run as NXT champion lasted 237 days on the black-and-gold brand. Ciampa once again captured the NXT Championship on the first episode of the new-look NXT 2.0 in September 2021.

