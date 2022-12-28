Who is NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey?

Charlie Dempsey's NXT appearance took many fans by surprise. The Blackpool native signed a developmental contract with NXT UK in 2021. He worked as an enhancement talent until his reintroduction as part of Die Familie in September of the same year.

Charlie Dempsey relocated to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in the wake of the company's decision to shut down NXT UK.

For those not in the know, the real-life Bailey Matthews is the son of the legendary William Regal. He was one of a handful of NXT UK stars to cross the pond after the brand's closure earlier this year. That being said, WWE intends to re-launch NXT UK as NXT Europe.

Charlie Dempsey's NXT debut happened on the August 23, 2022, episode of the developmental brand. The young wrestler was introduced as someone Andre Chase brought in to teach his students during Chase U's excursion to the UK.

Dempsey's teaching methods, however, proved to be aggressive for Chase U students. He was then admonished by Mr. Chase for tearing the students apart with his wrestling holds. Even Mr. Chase's star pupil, Thea Hail, didn't like Dempsey.

Is Charlie Dempsey's NXT future aligned with Drew Gulak?

Drew Gulak made his surprise return to NXT on December 6, 2022. The former Cruiserweight Champion closely watched the match between Dempsey and Hank Walker, who was offered an NXT contract by Shawn Michaels himself.

Hank was in the ring to observe Gulak's invitation on the latest edition of the show. Gulak proceeded to teach Hank an important lesson in grappling, only to get aggressive with his last opponent.

Dempsey interrupted the segment and challenged Gulak to a contest. Hank Walker intervened and warned Gulak against falling for the trap. Instead, Dempsey versus Walker will take place on the January 3, 2023, episode of NXT.

Will Hank Walker manage to impress Drew Gulak with his skills, or does Dempsey have something else on his mind for the veteran wrestler? It remains to be seen.

