Who is Oba Femi? Meet WWE's latest debutant

On April 25, 2023, Oba Femi became the latest debutant for WWE on NXT Spring Breakin’. The brand is leveling up, with more talent coming to the forefront.

Femi’s debut was against Oro Mensah, and he dominated the match. He displayed immense power and skill and was “throwing around Oro Mensah” all around the ring in every sense of the term.

The latest WWE NXT debutant’s real name is Isaac Odugbesan. He stands at 6”4’, weighs approximately 275 lbs, and hails from Lagos, Nigeria. He was initially a part of the WWE NIL (Next in Line) program in December 2021 and was called up to the developmental brand on April 25, 2023.

Femi was born on May 21, 2001, and is a former track athlete from the University of Alabama.

As a high-schooler, Femi secured several medals in Shot Put, and his skills as an athlete helped him acquire a student-athlete scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University.

From there, Oba Femi transferred to the University of Alabama in the 2019-2020 academic year. He quickly reached the top by winning the Shot Put titles at the 2021 and 2022 South Eastern Conference (SEC) Indoor Championships.

He made an impressive impression on the fans by securing a victory against Mensah on NXT Spring Breakin', and the WWE Universe is quite excited to see what lies ahead of him as a pro wrestler.

Oba Femi could be the next big thing in WWE

Oba Femi’s match against Mensah was nothing short of exhilarating. No one knew what to expect, given that it was his debut, but he showed the fans that when he’s in the ring, all you should expect is a beast tearing down his rivals, one at a time.

In a post-debut interview, Oba Femi revealed that he has eyes on everyone on WWE NXT, which means no one is safe from the giant predator.

It must be noted that even though he’s over 6ft, it hasn’t compromised his agility. Oba Femi picked up the win against Mensah with a massive powerbomb!

Even the NXT announcers called him an excellent next big thing on WWE TV, but that was a long journey.

Of course, nothing is set in stone about his first storyline as a part of the WWE NXT roster, but given the impression he made on fans, the promotion must book him into an engaging and exciting storyline.

