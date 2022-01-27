OllieJayy, the voice behind one of NXT 2.0’s theme songs, performed her hit song “Make Em Fall” live on the January 25, 2022 episode. It was announced before the show that the rapper would be appearing live at the NXT Arena (WWE Performance Center) to perform.

The recording superstar sang the anthem alongside NXT 2.0 Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

So who is OllieJayy, the singer who performed on NXT 2.0?

The rapper, real name Olivia Johnson, is a popular Instagram personality, fashion blogger, and model who has acquired fame through her pictures and rapping. The artist is also behind songs such as “Posin” and “Spooky SZN.”

Her songs can be found on popular music streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. She currently boasts of having 246k followers on Instagram and has posted over 190 times on the social media platform.

OllieJayy's performance on NXT 2.0 saw her as the top-trending topic coming out of the show. It was undoubtedly the perfect spotlight for her to be introduced to the WWE Universe and to bigger audiences worldwide where NXT 2.0 airs.

To coincide with her appearance on the third brand, WWE Music has released the “As Close As It Gets” soundtrack for NXT.

The soundtrack, released by WWE's music producer Def Rebel, features five songs, including three remixes of the “Make Em Fall” song.

Aside from OllieJayy, which other recording artists have performed on NXT before?

Before NXT turned into a more colorful brand, many recording artists appeared to perform live.

Artists such as Lzzy Hale, Code Orange, and Poppy all performed for the brand under the leadership of Triple H.

The Game spoke to Loudwire in 2020 and discussed why NXT provides a platform for not-so-mainstream artists.

"We had the idea of taking young, up-and-coming bands — just like up-and-coming wrestlers — and giving them this platform that didn’t necessarily exist. They weren’t getting on the Tonight Show or these other platforms … I feel like there’s this massive resurgence of rock and metal and whatever you want to call it," said Triple H. (H/T 411 Mania)

The genre of artists that appeared on the older version of NXT - which focused on more heavy metal bands and performers - is far from where the brand is heading right now. However, the theme of giving young up-and-coming musicians a platform remains.

