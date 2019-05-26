Who owns AEW wrestling company?

AEW has truly left its mark with Double Or Nothing

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, but they now have competition in the form of All Elite Wrestling or AEW, which was launched in 2019.

AEW is the new kid on the block that will take on WWE, as many pundits and fans are hoping that they could WWE's biggest competitor following WCW back in the 90s.

Following their first PPV, Double or Nothing, many fans have been asking this question: who owns AEW wrestling company? In this article, you will learn more about the owners of the promotion.

AEW is owned by the Khan family - billionaire Shahid Khan, and his son, Tony. Shahid Khan is a self-made billionaire who owns several high-profile sports team all around the world - from the English football team Fulham, who recently played in the Premier League, to NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, and now All Elite Wrestling.

Khan made his name through automotive company Flex-N-Gate, taking the company from a small firm to a mulit-million business.

His son, Tony, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan, who brought the idea of AEW to wrestlers Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and the brothers Nick and Matt Jackson.

AEW was officially founded in 2019 after months of rumours hinting that the above wrestlers, who were all set to be out of contract in early 2019, were to join other wrestling promotions. The four wrestlers mentioned above were also announced to be the Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

The announcement made massive waves in the pro wrestling industry as many felt that under the Khan family and the base formed by these world-class Superstars, WWE could finally have some serious competition.

They held their first PPV, Double or Nothing, on May 25, 2019, and have announced a few more PPVs, as well as a television deal with TNT.

The next 3 PPVs announced by the brand are Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen, and All Out.