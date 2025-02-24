Who owns WWE now?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is undoubtedly the biggest professional wrestling company in history. While the industry is filled with some major players, the Stamford-based promotion will likely remain at the top in years to come. In the past, Vince McMahon's name was the only one that came to mind when the company's ownership was discussed. However, things have changed.

Vince McMahon is no longer the owner of the company. TKO Group Holdings Inc. is now the owner of WWE. TKO Group Holdings is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings and owns both WWE and UFC, which makes it the biggest company in the world when it comes to combat sports and sports entertainment.

The CEO of Endeavor Group Holdings, Ari Emanuel, serves as the CEO of TKO as well, with Mark Shapiro serving as the President and the Chief Operating Officer. One of the biggest names on the corporate side of the wrestling industry, Nick Khan, was named President of WWE following the merger.

Historically, the Stamford-based company has always had a McMahon family member as the major owner. Things changed back in 2023 when Endeavor purchased the company, followed by the formation of TKO. While Vince McMahon remained a major shareholder in the company initially, he sold off his stake over the past year.

Since its ownership shifted, some major changes have been featured in the company's programming, and more is expected to change in the future if required.

Why is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson referred to as The Final Boss of WWE?

TKO Group Holdings currently has a list of 13 members on its board of directors. One of them is former World Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Rock was named to the board back in January 2024, which was followed by his return to the squared circle.

To showcase his power, The Rock fashioned his 'Final Boss' gimmick, which worked well for his story with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania 40. The People's Champion is also a very good friend of Ari Emanuel, the CEO of TKO Group Holdings, and has mentioned this multiple times on TV.

While the corporate structure keeps on changing internally, TKO Group Holdings is the owner of the Stamford-based company, and The Rock is a member of the board of TKO.

