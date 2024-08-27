Who is Pat McAfee's replacement on WWE RAW?

Pat McAfee has announced that he will take time off his commentary duties on Monday Night RAW due to his job with ESPN as a commentator on Gameday.

A week after his departure, WWE revealed his replacement in no other than SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. He left the blue brand to join Michael Cole for the August 26 episode of Monday Night RAW.

This change means that Graves will move to the red brand until the end of 2024, and it remains to be seen who will replace him in the blue brand if he is unable to appear on both shows.

Trending

Based on the latest reports, Michael Cole will temporarily move to SmackDown to join Wade Barrett on the commentary team, with Joe Tessitory leaving ESPN and signing with WWE to join the RAW commentary team. As Michael Cole recently revealed, this change is set to take place from next week onwards.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

When will Pat McAfee make his return to RAW?

Pat McAfee bid farewell to the WWE Universe last week and confirmed that he will miss a few months due to his deal with ESPN. In fact, he will return in January 2025 when RAW moves to Netflix.

"Last Monday Night RAW for a little bit…I’m very bummed out. Tonight will be my last trip to that wonderful WWE family for a while. Alright, let’s have a day. I’m bummed out. Football season is starting, which is awesome, but the WWE family is where I’m supposed to be. I know that, and I hope they do too," McAfee said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Expand Tweet

It appears that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will reunite on the red brand in January 2025, while Corey Graves and Joe Tessitory will move to SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.