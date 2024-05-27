Who pitched the viral drone shot of Logan Paul's splash at King and Queen of the Ring? Exploring the brain behind it

Logan Paul has seamlessly integrated into WWE and showcased his innate wrestling abilities, despite coming from a different background.

Paul recently went head-to-head with Cody Rhodes for a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The WWE United States Champion stunned everyone with an incredible move, performing a fearless frog splash from the top rope right onto Cody Rhodes, who was lying on the announcer's table.

A drone recorded the moment Paul ascended the ropes, giving viewers a stunning panoramic view of his jump.

The fans were left questioning who came up with the idea to shoot from that angle. The Maverick, in a post-match social media update, expressed his enthusiasm about the moment and disclosed that he was the one who proposed the idea to Triple H a year ago.

In a tweet posted above, he shared a screenshot of a chat with the WWE Chief Content Officer, exposing the dream of incorporating Drone Technology to showcase his aerial stunts in WWE.

Logan Paul's prominence as a popular figure made it more noticeable, but it's important to recognize that those creative shots wouldn't have happened without Triple H's approval.

Paul's remarkable jump is merely the beginning of this exhilarating new phase, with the Game at the forefront, introducing cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking ideas.

Logan Paul lost to Cody Rhodes in an amazing performance

The American Nightmare emerged victorious over Logan Paul in a thrilling clash of champions at the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia, successfully defending the coveted Undisputed WWE Championship.

During the match, the social media sensation pulled off some sneaky moves on Rhodes, using his brass knuckles to his advantage. However, Ibrahim Al Hajjaj, a Saudi Arabian comedian, stepped in and stopped Paul from using the weapon again towards the end of the match. This ultimately resulted in Rhodes clinching the victory.

The match was incredible, and that jump from the top highlighted Paul's skills in the ring as he held his own against WWE's best. Just two years ago, he was a YouTuber, but he quickly proved himself as a rising star in the ring, earning a spot among the top performers in the Stamford-based promotion.