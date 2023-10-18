Who is playing Vince McMahon's role in latest Netflix documentary? All you need to know

Vince McMahon has been the talk of the town for over a year in the Stamford-based company. While his scandal and WWE sale were huge talking points, the documentary on the former Chairman's life is what people are most interested in.

McMahon's documentary is reportedly the most expensive show in Netflix history. While the show is confirmed to take place, everyone wants to know who will play the lead in that show.

While people have many guesses, no actor is fixed for McMahon's role. Many actors have been rumored for it, but nothing has been finalized.

Whether it was in the boardroom or facing Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring. McMahon is one of a kind. It won't be easy for even the best actors to portray the billionaire.

Vince McMahon documentary is going to be very special, says the show's producer

The 78-year-old former Chairman had a life like no other, from an ordinary boy living in a trailer park to a self-made billionaire and disruptor. Every human has heard, watched, or been a fan of the WWE at some point in their lives. This surely guarantees a huge viewership for the documentary when it is released.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the show's producer, Bill Simmons, spoke about how special the documentary will be. He also claimed it is one of the best projects he has worked on.

"We have, this Vince McMahon documentary that we've been working on for three years, I think it has the chance to be really great. I think it has a chance to be the best one I've been involved with. I'll be interested to see what people think about that one. It was a lot of time and one where Netflix still has final cut of it and it's a little more old school like the 30 For 30 model was. I think it has the chance to be really special."

Simmons also claimed Vince McMahon won't have much control over the final edit of the documentary. There is no release date yet for the show. It was supposed to be released in 2022. However, controversies around the Chairman delayed it.