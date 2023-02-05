Who are Pretty Deadly on WWE NXT? Age, title reigns, personal relationships and more explored

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) captivated the wrestling world with their one-of-a-kind wrestling gimmicks and diversified styles. During the early years of their careers, the duo competed on multiple independent promotions in the UK before signing with WWE.

They kickstarted their wrestling careers on independent promotions in 2015, under the monikers Lightning Lewis and Sammy Smooth. They were also associated with Progress Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling and International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom. While Prince and Wilson worked as a tag team they also actively competed in singles competitions.

Elton Prince (real name Lewis Howley) was born on May 21, 1997. He tends to keep his personal life away from the limelight. Prince appeared on the UK reality show First Dates in 2017 where he went on a blind date with a girl named Jade, who later ghosted him. It also turned out to be one of the worst dates on the show.

Kit Wilson (real name Sam Stoker) was born on August 4, 1994 in London, UK. In March last year, he got engaged to fellow NXT star Stevie Turner. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram.

Pretty Deadly are known for their signature 'yes boy' catchphrase and quirky wrestling gear. Prince and Wilson competed on NXT Vengeance Day in a losing effort to Gallus, The New Day and Chase University's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.

Pretty Deadly hold the record for second-longest reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions

Pretty Deadly had an impressive and dominant run on NXT UK. This is prominent from their reign as NXT UK Tag Team champions, which they held for 287 days, followong the 497 day reign by Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang).

The duo made history upon their NXT 2.0 debut by becoming the first tag team to win gold on their first official match on the show. They competed in a gauntlet match defeating Legado Del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde); Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen; Grayson Waller and Sanga to win their first reign as NXT Tag Team Champions.

At Worlds Collide, they eliminated The Creed Brothers to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team titles. However, their second reign came to an end at the hands of The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at NXT Deadline in December 2022.

Within an eight-year career in the wrestling industry, the British tag team continue to dominate the tag team on whichever promotion they are associated with.

