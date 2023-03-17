Who could Randy Orton target after his return from injury? Details on WWE's canceled plans from last year

Randy Orton has been sidelined since May 2022 due to a back injury. However, The Viper is reportedly preparing for a WWE return.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported a while ago that The Apex Predator contacted his boot maker for new wrestling boots. Hence, Randy Orton's potential WWE return could be on the cards shortly.

While there is still a cloud over the deets of his return, fans have started speculating about Orton's potential opponent upon his comeback. One such name that The Viper could target when he returns to the company is Roman Reigns.

For those unaware, the former WWE Champion was reportedly set to lock horns with The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam last year. However, the creative team was forced to change their plans following Orton's injury.

The Tribal Chief had previously made his presence felt during the tag title unification match and cost RK-Bro their belts. He, along with The Usos, launched a brutal post-match attack on Randy Orton and Riddle. Hence, it wouldn't be wrong to say that The Apex Predator has some unfinished business with The Head of the Table.

Randy Orton could exact revenge on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, things may not end too well for The Tribal Chief in the match, as Rhodes is currently the favorite to win the bout.

However, WWE could choose to protect the Head of the Table by adding Orton into the picture. The Viper could return to exact revenge on Reigns at The Show of Shows. The former WWE Champion could make his presence felt during the championship match and cost The Tribal Chief his titles.

This would not only add that shock value to the premium live event but would also lay down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster feud between the pair.

On another note, it will be interesting to see if WWE decides to reunite the beloved RK-Bro team upon The Viper's return. Orton and Riddle got insanely over among WWE fans thanks to their character work.

Veteran journalist and Sportskeeda's very own Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on RK-Bro:

"It's a hard choice. There are so many great teams, but the unlikely team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, who I never thought would get along together, will get my vote. They have the perfect combination of talent within that team. And yeah, I think they were the best tag team in that particular group."

