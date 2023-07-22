Who is Raquel Rodriguez dating in WWE? 3-time champion's love life explored

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez lost her gold last week after rushing into the title defense despite sustaining an injury. However, she is rumored to chase a new title on RAW.

Rodriguez has carved an impressive space for herself on the women's roster, quickly rising as one of the top babyfaces in the company. The fans are often interested in the multi-time champion's personal life. Many wonder who she is dating and if she is a fellow WWE Superstar.

The answer is yes. Raquel Rodriguez is in a relationship with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The two babyfaces have been friends for a long time and publicly confirmed their relationship in January last year.

Rodriguez and the Monster of all Monsters sometimes share adorable pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their real-life relationship. Raquel Rodriguez has previously credited Braun Strowman for helping her understand the detailed nuances of her on-screen gimmick.

She said she picked Strowman's brain on playing the bigger character inside the ring, helping her decide the kind of 'wrestler she wanted to portray.' They also travel together when on the road for the shows and have been spotted training together.

Who injured Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW?

Last week on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were scheduled to put their Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. However, the former champions ran into Rhea Ripley during a backstage segment that led to an intense brawl.

Ripley's vicious attack left Rodriguez holding her knee, but the latter insisted that she would compete in the title. However, the injury took its toll, and the champions lost their titles on the show. Morgan blamed Ripley and attacked her during the main event to keep her from interfering in The Judgment Day's title match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Ripley seems to have suffered the injury in kayfabe, and fans hope to see her go after Rhea Ripley, challenging her to a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

