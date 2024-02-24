Who is Rhea Ripley's sister Calista Bennett? Everything we know after her appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024

February 24, 2024, marked a significant day for Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion retained her title in front of her home fans in Perth, Australia. In a highly anticipated Elimination Chamber main event against Nia Jax, Ripley showcased her skills and emerged victorious.

Following the match, Rhea sped out of the ring to celebrate with her parents and her sister, who were in attendance. Not much is known about her parents, but Ripley's sister, Calista Bennett, is a regular feature on Mami's Instagram. So, what do we know about Rhea Ripley's sister?

Well, Calista is the younger sister of Ripley, whose real name is Demi Bennett. While she may not have the same fame as The Judgment Day star, Bennett enjoys a considerable following (24,900 followers on Instagram) on social media.

Furthermore, she harbors a deep love for traveling and runs a dedicated Instagram page centered around her white Toyota Land Cruiser VDJ76. A few reports have suggested that she is a ring announcer and interviewer for an Adelaide-based promotion, Riot City Wrestling.

For the most part, Calista does not seem to advertise her role with Riot City Wrestling. Regardless, that is all there is to know about The Nightmare's sister. Who knows? Perhaps we may see her in the ring alongside Rhea Ripley in the future.

Rhea Ripley's opponent for WrestleMania 40 is Becky Lynch

Elimination Chamber 2024 wasn't just about Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax. The premium live event saw numerous exciting showdowns, and one in particular would have caught Mami's attention. The Women's Elimination Chamber Match was a huge hit and set the tone for the event in Australia.

The match saw Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Rodriguez locked in the hellish contraption. And, while each woman gave their best shot, Lynch walked away as a deserved winner.

Becky's victory in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and Rhea's successful defense against Jax means it will be Mami vs. The Man at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Things will boil over at WrestleMania 40, as fans will be treated to one of the most highly anticipated clashes in WWE history.

Are you excited about Mami vs. The Man at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments section below.